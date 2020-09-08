Onlive Server Launched Windows based Canada Dedicated Server Hosting at Cheapest Price with Fully Managed Service
Onlive Server provides Canada based Dedicated Server hosting which is the managed hosting in which Dedicated uses the Windows operating system.GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Windows Dedicated, you can manage your server in a better way. It is generally easy to use Windows as it updates automatically. In this, you may also share responsibilities with the hosting provider. This is the main benefit of the cheapest Dedicated Server package that helps to provide the best to the server.
Since Canada Dedicated Server is compatible with programs and applications, it is the better option than Linux and suitable for several organizations and businesses. Without any doubt, you can choose the cheap Dedicated Server above other hosting solutions.
What Are the Benefits of Choosing Windows Dedicated Server?
If there is a rise in your traffic, then it is time to move away from shared hosting to Dedicated or server hosting. In Dedicated Server, several websites are hosted on one big server and it is slightly different from shared as each website operates independently and in an isolated environment giving full control over server operations. Dedicated Server comes with a better level of security and offers features that ensure enhanced efficiency.
Windows Dedicated and Linux Dedicated Server.
Windows Dedicated Server is the server hosting powered by Windows operating systems, tools, and technology. It is more popular than Linux as Windows has unrivaled experience in this domain and is catering to the different demands of users by upgrading with the technology regularly, Windows uses innovative solutions to meet the growing challenges.
Linux Dedicated Server also has advanced software systems and regarded as one of the most user-friendly hosting solutions. But, you need not be the perfect IT expert to work on the Linux Dedicated Server. The hosting system offers some highly valuable features that make management and maintenance easy even for inexperienced users.
For companies operating in a Windows technology environment, Windows Dedicated Server can significantly enhance the efficiency of operations. They can provide a wider range of tasks by using the specialized software systems that are offered by Windows. If your business uses Microsoft tools for managing all the major operations, then Windows Dedicated Server is the best for managing your server. Who is familiar with the Windows Operating System will find it easy to work on the Windows Dedicated Server system.
The Features of Windows Dedicated Server
When you choose a reliable Canada Dedicated Server Hosting service, you can enjoy a host of benefits such as free installations and quick deployment. Other features are:
• Full access to manage the server, the core can modify changes according to their choice
You can self-shutdown, restart and reboot the server independently
• Available multiple Version of Windows such as Windows 2008, 2012, 2016, 2019, also available multiple variants of Linux such as CentOs, Debian, Ubuntu, and Custom OS.
• The technology of Microsoft can be used for engineering a virtualized platform
• You can get a dedicated IP address, RAM, and hard disk.
With the best Dedicated server hosting service, you can also get regular backups with remote support through a team of experts. You can customize the features when needed to match the specific needs of your business or hosting. The features can be upgraded to match future demands and requirements as well.
When you select Windows Dedicated Server from a reliable hosting provider, you must be sure to get the security for your system. Windows tools are designed to deliver the top level of protection from attacks and unauthorized access. Windows Dedicated Server services are generally configured beforehand to ensure that your critical applications perform efficiently and smoothly.
With Windows Dedicated Server services, you can:
• Boot, reboot, and shut down the server without affecting the operation of other website users on the same servers
• Check on status and disc usage
• Get high uptime for business-critical applications
• Sever with high connection speed
• Enjoy high network connectivity
• Best suitable for Online Tally, Vici dialer Application, Android Apps Server, iSO Application, Gaming Software, E-Commerce Website, and CMS.
• It also provides the best possible option for WordPress, Magento, Drupal, and many more platforms.
• Protect from unauthorized access to vital business data
• Enjoy high flexibility and scalability
• Run your server and other applications in a cost-effective manner and save money
Most server hosting companies offer different versions of operating systems when you choose Windows Dedicated Server. It is important to note that the Windows server is available in various versions and with different numbers of features. You just need it for smooth management and maintenance of your website and applications. Top service providers can guide you in making the right choice of features and provide a customized Dedicated Server plan.
Enterprise editions of Windows for Dedicated are also available and they can meet the demands of your website running on the server. Almost all types of enterprises in the industry sectors use Windows Dedicated Server and run their online business smoothly and successfully. If you are planning to migrate from shared to Dedicated Server, Windows-based Cheap Dedicated Server Hosting is the perfect choice according to many top server hosting experts.
More and more users are using the Dedicated Server system by Windows on a regular basis which automatically enhanced the flexibility, scalability, and ease of use of this system. The best part Of Windows Dedicated is that these benefits come with all Dedicated server hosting plans from Windows, making it one of the most cost-effective ways of hosting your server.
Cheap Dedicated Server uses a Windows interface to provide its own particular advantages via which the companies also understand the customer’s needs allowing it to offer such software with a pool of experience. Choosing a Dedicated server is always a good decision. But before choosing the Canada Dedicated Server provider, it is necessary to consider the basic aspects to get the right choice.
Canada Dedicated Server Plan at Cheapest Price - Onlive Server