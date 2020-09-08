St. Albans Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, Prohibited persons
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203975
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cavic
STATION: VSP St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/07/2020 at 1813 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Prohibited persons
ACCUSED: Chad King
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: Victor Snider
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 07, 2020, at approximately 1813 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the Town of Sheldon. Investigation revealed Chad King discharged a firearm towards Snider. Troopers located Snider at his residence, took him into custody, and transported him to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Snider was transported to Northwest Corrections for his charges, and to appear at court on September 8th 2020 at 1300 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 @ 1300 hours
COURT: St. Albans
Bail: 50,000.00
Trooper Shawn Cavic
Vermont State Police
Troop A - St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond road
St. Albans, Vt 05468
Office # (802) 524-5993