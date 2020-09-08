TippyToad Launches Spooky and Fun Product Line for the Upcoming Halloween Season
The e-retailer is renowned for its custom party supplies for the Pinterest savvy party planner.
WILLARD, OH, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular website, TippyToad, is pleased to announce the launch of its eerily fun and exiting product line for the upcoming Halloween holiday season.
TippyToad is an e-retailer of custom party supplies for savvy party planners from across the globe. The company prides itself on the superior quality and creative design of its party supply products, which support a wide variety of seasons, occasions, and celebrations.
In the company’s most recent news, TippyToad is excited to announce the official launch of its brand new and highly anticipated Halloween product line. TippyToad’s Halloween line is already being touted as one of the most creative and inspiring custom seasonal lines on the market and is the ultimate resource for any Halloween party planner.
“When we designed our custom Halloween product line, it was important for us to help party planners ensure their spooky Halloween parties are completely memorable,” says founder of TippyToad, Raymond Miller. “Our Halloween line includes festive, scary, and personalized party supplies, decorations, and party favors unlike any others on the market. Each Halloween party supply will add a personal touch to your party décor, in addition to creating an exciting conversation piece for guests to talk about.”
TippyToad’s Halloween party line includes a host of fabulously terrifying and thrilling custom party supplies, including:
Party cups, napkins, favors
Trick or treat bags
Tableware
Doormats
Garden flags
And gifts!
“No matter what you need to make your custom Halloween party a success, we have just what you need to turn your vision into reality,” states Miller. “Check out our full line of brand new products at https://www.tippytoad.com/halloween - today!”
About the Company
TippyToad was founded with the goal of bringing custom party supplies to the Pinterest savvy party planner looking to complete their party planning vision. The company is dedicated to ensuring clients are 100% satisfied with their purchases, making it one of the most trusted party supply e-retailers on the market.
