Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (7th September 2020)
As at 07 September 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 298 confirmed cases, including 5 455 recoveries and 210 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
