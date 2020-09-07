Council of Republic assesses covid-19 impact

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 7 - The Council of the Republic will convene on Tuesday in Luanda to mainly assess the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the country?s health and economy environment. ,

Convened by the Head of State João Lourenço, the extraordinary session of the President’s consultative body will focus mainly on the impact of the covid-19 on the epidemiological and economic situation in the country.

The Council of the Republic last convened on 7 May this year and also focused mainly on the impact the covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the Council of the Republic are the National Assembly speaker, the Constitutional Court chief judge, the attorney general of the Republic, leaders of political parties with parliament seat and other figures of the society appointed by the Head of state.

Angola’s covid-19 figures on Monday (07) show 2,981 positive cases, 120 deaths, 1,215 recoveries and 1,646 active patients.