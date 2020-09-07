Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, begins an official visit to Niger

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has undertaken an official visit to Niger. He participated in the 57th Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held today in Niger.

He will then begin a series of meetings with Nigerien authorities, political actors, civil society organizations representatives, as well as representatives of the United Nations system. These meetings are part of the United Nations continued support for the organization of peaceful, inclusive and transparent presidential and legislative elections in Niger.

