Coronavirus: Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin

HIGHLIGHTS

• Of 1,044,005 samples tested as of 06 September, 58,672 were confirmed positive making Ethiopia the country with the highest caseload in East Africa, and the fourth highest in Africa next to South Africa, Egypt and Morocco.

• 25 highest-risk IDP sites further prioritized for decongestion and scaledup multi-sector response as part of COVID-19 prevention and control effort amongst IDPs.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/35ffM3e

FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

US$1.44 billion Total COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 revised requirements

US$1.06 billion Non-COVID-19 requirements

US$374.2 million COVID-19 requirements

COVID-19 - Ethiopia updates

Over 1 million samples tested, close to 59,000 confirmed cases and more than 900 deaths in six months

It has now been six months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ethiopia. Of 1,044,005 samples tested, 58,672 were confirmed positive making Ethiopia the country with the highest caseload in East Africa, and the fourth highest in Africa next to South Africa, Egypt and Morocco. The country also registered 21,307 recoveries (35.85 per cent recovery rate) and 918 deaths (1.56 per cent fatality rate). All regions have reported cases, with the majority (58 per cent) in Addis Ababa.

25 highest-risk sites prioritized for decongestion and scaled-up multi-sector response as part of COVID-19 prevention and control efforts

Internally displaced people (IDPs) are amongst the most vulnerable people for COVID-19 due to their congested living space, compromised health conditions, and inadequate access to basic services. Considering that physical distancing and hand hygiene are amongst the most effective measures to curb the spread of corona virus, site decongestion should be scaled up in IDP sites, along with expansion of WaSH facilities, risk awareness communication and active surveillance.

Recognizing this priority, the IDP COVID-19 response plan had identified 56 sites across the country where some 398,830 IDPs are living in overcrowded sites or site-like settings. Of these, 25 highest-risk sites were further prioritized for decongestion and scaled-up multisector response. At present, WaSH expansions are ongoing in six sites, while additional interventions are planned in six sites. The Emergency Shelter/NFI Cluster has ongoing activities in 11 sites. Additional funding is urgently required to address all needs, as well as additional land for site decongestion in selected areas where existing current site size does not allow this to materialize.