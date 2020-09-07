Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,070 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Directs Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Police Officer

For Immediate Release:

9:35AM CT on September 7, 2020

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Directs Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Police Officer

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor the passing of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera.

 

“Susanne and I were devastated to learn of the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Investigator Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.  I also want to thank people across the state who stepped up to support the Herrera family in the midst of this terrible tragedy.  From holding prayer vigils to donating blood, the community’s response was powerful and inspiring.  Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to come together and support the men and women who put on the uniform and risk their lives every day to help keep our communities safe.”

 

Flags will fly at half-staff starting immediately and until sunset on September 11, 2020, which is Patriot Day.  Flags flying at half-staff on Friday will also honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Directs Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Police Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.