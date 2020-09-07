Mozambique’s Ministry of Energy backs Upcoming Gas & Power Conference

Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) has signed a strategic partnership with Mozambique’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy for the upcoming Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 Conference & Exhibition (March 8-9); Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy H.E. Max Tonela will be in attendance, accompanied by a ministerial delegation of high-level decision makers; Africa Oil & Power represents the continent’s leading investment promotion platform for the energy sector.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Mozambique’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) for the inaugural Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) 2021 Conference & Exhibition, taking place in Maputo on March 8-9, 2021.

The partnership defines MIREME as an official patron and event partner. Accompanied by a ministerial delegation of high-level decision makers from across the energy value chain, H.E Max Tonela, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy will be in attendance to deliver a keynote presentation, participate in interactive sessions and network with exhibitors and visitors.

“MGP 2021 provides a unique avenue for Mozambican energy authorities to engage with the local and global market, and to define opportunities for new and existing investors to make headway,” says Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at Africa Oil & Power. “We are both honored and excited to forge a strategic partnership with the Ministry, as it communicates to investors that government is proactively committed to building transparency, facilitating the ease of doing business and advocating private sector participation in the country’s most bankable projects.”

Under the theme Leveraging LNG: Building A Prosperous Mozambique MGP 2021 seeks to position the country as it prepares to transform into one of the top LNG exporters globally from 2022.

The conference targets investment opportunities across gas and power sectors; downstream diversification; and local capacity building, with a long-term view to utilizing gas resources to spur export generation, economic diversification, skills development and job creation across the energy value chain.

Interested in gaining insight on the current and future path of Mozambique's growing energy market? Don't miss out on H.E. Minister Max Tonela's keynote presentation, or the chance to network with the ministerial delegation.