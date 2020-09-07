Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Infection Rate Below 1 Percent for One Month

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced for one month, or 31 days, that New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent. Yesterday, 0.88 percent of tests reported to the state were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our state has now gone a full month with our COVID infection rate remaining below one percent," Governor Cuomo said. "Our numbers have continued to remain stable even as we reach new milestones in our phased, data-driven reopening. As we close out this Labor Day Weekend, I urge everyone to remain smart so we can continue to celebrate our progress in the weeks and months ahead. It took the work of all of us to get here, and to protect this progress we will need to all continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York tough."

  

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,064 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 7 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

  • Brooklyn - 1 
  • Manhattan - 1 
  • Suffolk - 5 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 413 (+3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 49
  • Hospital Counties - 33
  • Number ICU - 115 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 75,471 (+46)
  • Deaths - 2
  • Total Deaths - 25,361

 

Of the 58,865 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 520, or 0.88 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

0.5%

0.9%

0.5%

Central New York

0.7%

0.8%

1.1%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

0.7%

0.7%

Long Island

1.5%

1.1%

1.0%

Mid-Hudson

1.1%

0.9%

1.2%

Mohawk Valley

0.7%

0.9%

1.1%

New York City

0.7%

0.7%

0.8%

North Country

0.2%

0.2%

0.3%

Southern Tier

0.2%

0.5%

0.4%

Western New York

1.2%

2.0%

1.9%

 

The Governor also confirmed 520 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 440,021 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 440,021 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,833

2

Allegany

92

0

Broome

1,365

8

Cattaraugus

230

1

Cayuga

183

0

Chautauqua

476

1

Chemung

210

2

Chenango

235

0

Clinton

152

0

Columbia

576

1

Cortland

103

0

Delaware

124

1

Dutchess

4,939

11

Erie

10,320

54

Essex

149

1

Franklin

59

0

Fulton

312

0

Genesee

302

1

Greene

314

0

Hamilton

14

0

Herkimer

308

0

Jefferson

156

2

Lewis

49

0

Livingston

189

0

Madison

475

1

Monroe

5,585

13

Montgomery

215

0

Nassau

45,229

36

Niagara

1,654

4

NYC

236,212

203

Oneida

2,305

3

Onondaga

3,993

10

Ontario

408

3

Orange

11,525

10

Orleans

315

1

Oswego

329

4

Otsego

285

17

Putnam

1,534

3

Rensselaer

860

1

Rockland

14,418

22

Saratoga

893

4

Schenectady

1,314

4

Schoharie

73

0

Schuyler

28

0

Seneca

102

0

St. Lawrence

297

1

Steuben

320

0

Suffolk

45,304

46

Sullivan

1,544

1

Tioga

214

2

Tompkins

339

7

Ulster

2,203

2

Warren

326

0

Washington

270

0

Wayne

296

5

Westchester

37,277

31

Wyoming

127

1

Yates

62

0

 

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,361. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Kings

1

Infection Rate Below 1 Percent for One Month

