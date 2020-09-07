Infection Rate Below 1 Percent for One Month

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced for one month, or 31 days, that New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent. Yesterday, 0.88 percent of tests reported to the state were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our state has now gone a full month with our COVID infection rate remaining below one percent," Governor Cuomo said. "Our numbers have continued to remain stable even as we reach new milestones in our phased, data-driven reopening. As we close out this Labor Day Weekend, I urge everyone to remain smart so we can continue to celebrate our progress in the weeks and months ahead. It took the work of all of us to get here, and to protect this progress we will need to all continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York tough."

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,064 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 7 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Brooklyn - 1

Manhattan - 1

Suffolk - 5

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 413 (+3)

Patients Newly Admitted - 49

Hospital Counties - 33

Number ICU - 115 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (+1)

Total Discharges - 75,471 (+46)

Deaths - 2

Total Deaths - 25,361

Of the 58,865 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 520, or 0.88 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.9% 0.5% Central New York 0.7% 0.8% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% Long Island 1.5% 1.1% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 0.9% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 0.9% 1.1% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.2% 0.5% 0.4% Western New York 1.2% 2.0% 1.9%

The Governor also confirmed 520 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 440,021 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 440,021 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,833 2 Allegany 92 0 Broome 1,365 8 Cattaraugus 230 1 Cayuga 183 0 Chautauqua 476 1 Chemung 210 2 Chenango 235 0 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 576 1 Cortland 103 0 Delaware 124 1 Dutchess 4,939 11 Erie 10,320 54 Essex 149 1 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 302 1 Greene 314 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 308 0 Jefferson 156 2 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 189 0 Madison 475 1 Monroe 5,585 13 Montgomery 215 0 Nassau 45,229 36 Niagara 1,654 4 NYC 236,212 203 Oneida 2,305 3 Onondaga 3,993 10 Ontario 408 3 Orange 11,525 10 Orleans 315 1 Oswego 329 4 Otsego 285 17 Putnam 1,534 3 Rensselaer 860 1 Rockland 14,418 22 Saratoga 893 4 Schenectady 1,314 4 Schoharie 73 0 Schuyler 28 0 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 297 1 Steuben 320 0 Suffolk 45,304 46 Sullivan 1,544 1 Tioga 214 2 Tompkins 339 7 Ulster 2,203 2 Warren 326 0 Washington 270 0 Wayne 296 5 Westchester 37,277 31 Wyoming 127 1 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,361. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: