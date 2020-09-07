Griffith Receives PHTA Board Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- (Alexandria, Va.), Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) has announced CPO®️ certified Bradley Griffith as the recipient of PHTA’s Board Scholarship. This award is intended to advance public health through improvement to the safety of aquatic environments by helping pool professionals or their direct descendants continue academic studies. To be considered, applicants must be a certified pool professional or an immediate family member and must submit an application package for the board to review.

The PHTA Board was strongly impressed with Griffith’s application and is pleased to provide him with the Board Scholarship to continue his studies at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Upon notification of his selection, Griffith responded with the following statement: “My deepest gratitude towards all committee members and anyone involved in my selection for this award. I will be a lifelong supporter of PHTA. This financial assistance means a great deal to my family and I cannot thank you enough.”

Formal recognition of Griffith’s scholarship selection will occur at the awards ceremony during the virtual World Aquatic Health Conference, taking place on October 15th and 16th. To learn more about the PHTA scholarship and fellowship programs, please visit https://www.phta.org/grants-and-scholarships.

