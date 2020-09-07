Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,042 in the last 365 days.

Griffith Receives PHTA Board Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- (Alexandria, Va.), Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) has announced CPO®️ certified Bradley Griffith as the recipient of PHTA’s Board Scholarship. This award is intended to advance public health through improvement to the safety of aquatic environments by helping pool professionals or their direct descendants continue academic studies. To be considered, applicants must be a certified pool professional or an immediate family member and must submit an application package for the board to review.

 

The PHTA Board was strongly impressed with Griffith’s application and is pleased to provide him with the Board Scholarship to continue his studies at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Upon notification of his selection, Griffith responded with the following statement: “My deepest gratitude towards all committee members and anyone involved in my selection for this award. I will be a lifelong supporter of PHTA. This financial assistance means a great deal to my family and I cannot thank you enough.”

 

Formal recognition of Griffith’s scholarship selection will occur at the awards ceremony during the virtual World Aquatic Health Conference, taking place on October 15th and 16th. To learn more about the PHTA scholarship and fellowship programs, please visit https://www.phta.org/grants-and-scholarships.

 

###

 

About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with nearly 3,500 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $36.5B pool, hot tub and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth to increase our members’ professionalism, knowledge and profitability. Additionally, PHTA facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit www.phta.org.

 

Janay Rickwalder
Pool & Hot Tub Alliance
703-838-0083
jrickwalder@phta.org

You just read:

Griffith Receives PHTA Board Scholarship

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.