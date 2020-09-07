Coronavirus - Uganda: The Ministry of Health Uganda has received 210 beds as part of the COVID-19 auxiliary treatment center

The Ministry of Health Uganda has received 210 beds as part of the COVID-19 auxiliary treatment center at Namboole stadium, today. With support from partners, capacity is being enhanced to 1,500 beds. The stadium will serve as a treatment center for asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
