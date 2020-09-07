Virtual amusement park brings theme park thrills to folks at home

Animal-themed ‘Wild Acres Amusement Park’ created by sci-fi author launches with ten virtual rides for thrill seekers everywhere

NORFOLK, VA, USA, September 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norfolk, Va. — Sept. 6, 2020 — As amusement parks everywhere remain shuttered during the pandemic, one sci-fi author applied his imagination to build a land of virtual roller coaster experiences.Now, author Bryant Johnson has brought together ten virtual rides and made them available to the public through the launch of Wild Acres Amusement Park , a new online theme park.Bryant Johnson’s science fiction book series "Dialogue Prompt" centers on nine animals and a secret group called “Wildlife Syndication.” To create his virtual amusement park, the author drew inspiration from his books and the animal characters (elephant, giraffe, koala bear, lion, nemo fish, panda, parrot, peacock, and tiger) to conceptualize themed rides offering a sense of thrill and adventure.To bring his ideas to life, Johnson teamed up with a graphic designer who shares his love of theme parks. Using a virtual simulator, the design of the park took around three months. Each ride offers two versions for different point-of-view experiences.For those who want to hear music during their visit, the park now provides access to online radio stations.“We want park-goers to have fun and come back for more,” Johnson said. “Our mission is for our guests to enjoy themselves as if they were at an in-person theme park. We got creative with Wild Acres, so there’s a lot to explore and experience in our very realistic simulations. Enjoy the park for one day or come back a few months later and have fun.”Visitors can choose between a daily pass allowing them to ride a rollercoaster as many times as they want during a 24-hour period. Season passes are also available.View a video about Wild Acres’ virtual amusement park experience at https://youtu.be/s4iDIxnkBa4 Learn more about at Wild Acres Amusement Park at https://www.visitwildacres.com # # #