Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received Egypt contribution to Rwandas COVID-19 response efforts. The half-a-ton donation is made of a variety of medical supplies that will help to protect COVID-19 frontline responders in isolation and treatment centers.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
You just read:
Coronavirus: Rwanda recieves Donation of Medical Supplies from Egypt
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.