Coronavirus - Ethiopia: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) donates medical, non-medical items to 11 places of detention

The ICRC donated medical and non-medical items to 11 places of detention throughout six regions in support of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), consisting of 27, 550 surgical and respiratory masks, 17,600 gloves, close to 2,000 gowns, surgical caps and aprons, were among the items distributed to the prisons in August 2020.

"The donation is aimed at enhancing the capacity of the health system in prisons to provide standard services to COVID-19 detainee patients and non-COVID19 detainees potentially neglected because of the coronavirus-induced crisis," remarked Apollo Kinyokie Barasa, Health Unit Coordinator with the ICRC.

The ICRC also supplied a large quantity of medical waste bins, hygienic items, disposable cups, wheelchairs, stretchers, examination couches and safety boxes.

According to Apollo, part of the donation like hygienic items, clothes and mobility aids will be used by vulnerable detainees.

The supported prisons are located in Oromia, Amhara, Southern Ethiopia, Somali, Benishangul regions and Dire Dawa city administration, accommodating 14,753 detainees, benefited from the supplies.

Excluding the above-mentioned donation, the ICRC also distributed over 290,900 bars of soap, 170 handwashing stations, 162 litres of chlorine, 98 dispensers, 330 litres of hand-sanitizer to 41 places of detention accommodating over 50,000 detainees in all regions since March 2020.