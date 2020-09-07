Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,299,389) deaths (31,283), and recoveries (1,038,256)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,299,389) deaths (31,283), and recoveries (1,038,256) by region:
Central (55,375 cases; 1,049 deaths; 47,575 recoveries): Burundi (466; 1; 374), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,818), Chad (1,039; 79; 918), Congo (4,856; 82; 3,882), DRC (10,210; 260; 9,439), Equatorial Guinea (4,972; 83; 4,413), Gabon (8,601; 53; 7,424), Sao Tome & Principe (898; 15; 859).
Eastern (143,649; 2,852; 77,953): Comoros (452; 7; 410), Djibouti (5,388; 61; 5,327), Eritrea (330; 0; 295), Ethiopia (58,672; 918; 21,307), Kenya (35,103; 597; 21,230), Madagascar (15,319; 200; 14,139), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,374; 19; 2,235), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,362; 97; 2,738), South Sudan (2,544; 48; 1,294), Sudan (13,437; 833; 6,730), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,667; 41; 1,608).
Northern (248,297; 8,987; 176,393): Algeria (46,364; 1,556; 32,745), Egypt (99,863; 5,530; 78,108), Libya (17,749; 285; 2,081), Mauritania (7,126; 160; 6,464), Morocco (72,394; 1,361; 55,274), Tunisia (4,776; 93; 1,701), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20).
Southern (687,703; 15,930; 597,047): Angola (2,965; 117; 1,198), Botswana (1,724; 6; 493), Eswatini (4,853; 94; 3,951), Lesotho (1,148; 31; 528), Malawi (5,614; 175; 3,551), Mozambique (4,444; 27; 2,615), Namibia (8,685; 89; 3,786), South Africa (638,517; 14,889; 563,891), Zambia (12,776; 295; 11,674), Zimbabwe (6,977; 207; 5,360).
Western (164,365; 2,465; 139,288): Benin (2,194, 40; 1,793), Burkina Faso (1,452; 55; 1,103), Cape Verde (4,330; 42; 3,628), Côte d'Ivoire (18,588; 119; 17,472), Gambia (3,197; 99; 1,324), Ghana (44,777; 283; 43,693), Guinea (9,722; 61; 8,886), Guinea-Bissau (2,245; 38; 1,226), Liberia (1,307; 82; 1,182), Mali (2,842; 127; 2,238), Niger (1,177; 69; 1,091), Nigeria (55,005; 1,057; 43,013), Senegal (13,987; 290; 9,922), Sierra Leone (2,054; 71; 1,611), Togo (1,488; 32; 1,106).
