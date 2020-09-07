Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs Zambia recorded 60 new cases (out of 727 tests) and 74 recoveries. No deaths were recorded. The cumulative figures stand at 12,836 cases; 11,748 recoveries and 295 deaths, of which 100 have been classified as due to COVID-19.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (7th September 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.