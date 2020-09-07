Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 situation for Lira Regional Referral Hospital

The Ministry of Health - Uganda would like to inform the general public that Lira Regional Referral Hospital remains open, contrary to social media reports.

However, the hospital has been conducting mass testing for COVID-19 among its staff.

4 health workers were confirmed for COVID-19 at Lira RRH, of which 2 work in the operating theatre. The theatre has since been temporarily closed for disinfection and contact tracing.

All other health services remain open to the public with strict adherence to SOPs.

On a sad note the Ministry announces the death of a Senior Medical Officer of Lira RRH due to COVID-19.

The Ministry commiserates with the staff of Lira hospital and the entire medical fraternity on this untimely death.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.