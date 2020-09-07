Internet Solutions to rebrand to Dimension Data as the company consolidates its businesses across Africa

Integrated ICT services provider, Internet Solutions Limited is set to rebrand and operate as Dimension Data (http://www.DimensionData.com) by the end of this year in all its operating companies.

This is part of Dimension Data's larger plan to consolidate its businesses, enhance efficiency, and better deliver the changing technology needs of its clients in Nigeria. Consequently, Olugbenga Olabiyi has been appointed as the Country Manager to head the company's business operations in this country.

Commenting on the new developments, Olabiyi assured clients that the company will continue to deliver services seamlessly and efficiently even as the firm works through the rebranding and integration process. He noted that they will be focusing on developing uniquely tailored IT solutions as well as providing value-driven services through customer engagement and outstanding technology infrastructure - that advance productivity and business growth.

"We are happy to have received the government’s approval allowing us to rebrand and operate as Dimension Data. Our vision is to be a partner of choice for businesses; delivering innovative, game-changing technology and solutions not only in Nigeria but in the Middle East and Africa," he said.

The Dimension Data Group of companies is also consolidating and rebranding all its subsidiaries in the Middle East and the rest of Africa where it has operations. The realignment saw Internet Solutions Managing Director Richard Hechle appointed to head the group's consolidated business in East and West Africa.

Dimension Data East and West Africa Managing Director Richard Hechle said consolidating the company's business will help the firm unlock opportunities for greater innovation, as well as giving clients the power to build their futures using game changing technology.

"Bringing all our people and operating companies together will allow us to effectively and efficiently execute our go-to market strategy and enable our clients’ success in a digital-first world. This digital-first world is characterised by technologies that are converging to deliver unified, hybrid and holistic solutions for real business impact," he said.

As the market around us continues to evolve, he said the company was conscious of the need to remain relevant by delivering products and services that enable clients to meet the increasing demand for personalisation and customisation. Leveraging technology is critical for businesses and our products and services play a vital role in empowering them to build their future.

The group is reorganising around five go-to-market areas to deliver Intelligent technology and services that are aligned to our clients’ journeys, including Intelligent Infrastructure, Intelligent Workplace & Customer Experience, Intelligent Business Applications, Intelligent Innovation, and Intelligent Cyber Security.

"Reorganising ourselves to deliver what the market demands is driven with growth in mind and we are very excited about the future and are committed to bringing these changes online quickly. The role of technology in business is changing, therefore, how it is consumed, and the decisions related to technology are also changing. We are adapting to align our organisation to that of our client choices,” Hechle said.

“The way we collaborate with our clients is where we create the most significant value and sustainable business outcomes for them. The logic is clear: the more we focus on seamless client experiences, the more focused we become on delivering solutions that work. We believe that when we understand our clients’ needs, we deliver better solutions.” he concluded.

About Dimension Data: Founded in 1983, Dimension Data (http://www.DimensionData.com) is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimising, and managing today’s evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information, and extract insights.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 46 countries. The company brings together the world’s best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses – from consulting, technical, and support services to a fully-managed service.

Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group.

Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group.