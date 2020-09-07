New Concept Allows Physical Partnering Event

HEIDELBERG, Germany, September 07, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Thanks to its novel real-cum-virtual Marketplace concept euroPLX 73 Vienna will be one of the first pharma partnering events, if not the first, to be held physically under pandemic conditions on 14 and 15 September in Vienna.

It is also the first partnering event worldwide to separate the physical event days held at the venue and a subsequent virtual period which allows all registrants to interact by secure video meetings. These are arranged, scheduled and controlled by means of completely re-designed online tools.

Pharma Business Development Executives who are unable to travel or whose flights have been cancelled or re-booked to an unacceptable date by the airlines, are nevertheless able to discuss business opportunities with those who are able to travel just by rescheduling the fixed meetings to any date of a video period of full 28 days. Currently this affects 58% of the more than 271 registrants of euroPLX 73 Vienna who will attend virtually while 42% will be able to travel and to attend in person. This is an unprecedented degree of flexibility which the organisers RauCon GmbH & Co. KG expect to set the standard for future partnering events.

Moreover, the new Marketplace concept allows any required number of follow-up meetings during the video period. These can be scheduled during the physical meeting days when the meeting partners feel that they need a follow-up discussion, or anytime before or during the video meetings period. Registering for euroPLX or asiaPLX Marketplace Video Meetings is possible until the end of the video period, another novel feature unique for a partnering event, adding to the flexibility of this innovative concept (www.raucon.com).

About RauCon RauCon GmbH & Co KG of Heidelberg, Germany, is a business development service provider for the global pharmaceutical industry with regular customers in 86 countries.

