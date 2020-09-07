The importance of sleep: tips for quality rest
EINPresswire.com/ -- By show of smiles – who enjoys the feeling after a good night’s sleep? That’s right – you do too, right? But let me guess. For some reason you are either unsatisfied by sleep quality at the time or you are interested in improving it regardless. Luckily, you came to the right place online. We have a few practical tips for you. Follow them and see the quality of your rest skyrocket!
Tip #1 – turn off gadgets before sleep
Sleep is relaxation. Soaking up information is the exact opposite. When you’re watching TV, scrolling on Instagram or trying to squeeze in one more episode of your TV series just before sleep, you are not doing yourself any favours. By stimulating your brain with new information you excite it which results in a loss of sleepiness and even, irritation. Try to put down any devices for 20-30 minutes before sleep and enjoy a cup of tea or a book.
Tip #2 – adjust the temperature and lighting
Do you know that there are scientifically proven data which says that the optimal temperature for the room where you sleep is 15-19 degrees Celsius or 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit? Try to sleep in a cool and well-ventilated room. This will help your body relax much quicker than when it’s hot.
Lighting in your bedroom should be dimmable and warm. Cold or bright white lights will knock all the sleep right out. If you have, make use of smart lightbulbs and their gradual, automatic dimming functions to better prepare yourself for sleep.
Tip #3 – change the pillow and bedding sheets
Changing from synthetics to cotton, linen or silk, even, can tremendously boost anyone’s sleep quality. For example, silk is naturally hypoallergenic and stays cool for longer which are must-have traits for sweet dreams. Trust us, they’re worth the investment.
Tip #4 – put on ambient sounds
For some, dead, pitch-black quietness just won’t cut it. Some people just find the sound of rain, wave crashing or just a relaxing voice helps them sleep. If you are one of those people, put on some ambient sounds or your relaxing podcast (on very low volume) and you should sleep much better!
Tip #5 – maintain a schedule and avoid after-eating naps
Sleep is mostly about patterns. If your body gets used to doing a certain thing, it will try and keep to that schedule. So, if you can, try to maintain a certain timeframe, at which you go to bed and wake up. The main issue is that napping disrupts such a schedule. When possible, avoid naps and rather sleep longer to compensate yourself for fighting in a vicious battle against after-dinner drowsiness.
If you found this interesting, you can read more great articles about a whole range of topics at http://interestingspace.com/.
LLC "Market Rats"
Tip #1 – turn off gadgets before sleep
Sleep is relaxation. Soaking up information is the exact opposite. When you’re watching TV, scrolling on Instagram or trying to squeeze in one more episode of your TV series just before sleep, you are not doing yourself any favours. By stimulating your brain with new information you excite it which results in a loss of sleepiness and even, irritation. Try to put down any devices for 20-30 minutes before sleep and enjoy a cup of tea or a book.
Tip #2 – adjust the temperature and lighting
Do you know that there are scientifically proven data which says that the optimal temperature for the room where you sleep is 15-19 degrees Celsius or 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit? Try to sleep in a cool and well-ventilated room. This will help your body relax much quicker than when it’s hot.
Lighting in your bedroom should be dimmable and warm. Cold or bright white lights will knock all the sleep right out. If you have, make use of smart lightbulbs and their gradual, automatic dimming functions to better prepare yourself for sleep.
Tip #3 – change the pillow and bedding sheets
Changing from synthetics to cotton, linen or silk, even, can tremendously boost anyone’s sleep quality. For example, silk is naturally hypoallergenic and stays cool for longer which are must-have traits for sweet dreams. Trust us, they’re worth the investment.
Tip #4 – put on ambient sounds
For some, dead, pitch-black quietness just won’t cut it. Some people just find the sound of rain, wave crashing or just a relaxing voice helps them sleep. If you are one of those people, put on some ambient sounds or your relaxing podcast (on very low volume) and you should sleep much better!
Tip #5 – maintain a schedule and avoid after-eating naps
Sleep is mostly about patterns. If your body gets used to doing a certain thing, it will try and keep to that schedule. So, if you can, try to maintain a certain timeframe, at which you go to bed and wake up. The main issue is that napping disrupts such a schedule. When possible, avoid naps and rather sleep longer to compensate yourself for fighting in a vicious battle against after-dinner drowsiness.
If you found this interesting, you can read more great articles about a whole range of topics at http://interestingspace.com/.
LLC "Market Rats"
+370 646 30700
LLC "Market Rats"
email us here