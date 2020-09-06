Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update (6th September 2020)

Today, 655 COVID19 patients,56 recoveries and 13 deaths have been reported by the #NCDC in #Libya. The updated total is 17749 patients; of whom 285 died and 2081 recovered, while15383 patients are still being hospitalized.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.
