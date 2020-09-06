ExpertOption, Leader of the Market, Attracts 30 Million Clients and Announces New Local Payment Methods

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExpertOption recently announced that the number of users has exceeded 30 million. The broker is founded with the vision to create 100% transparent trading experience for its clients. It provides an easy-to-use trading platform and spends much time providing education for their customers. The company is interested in successful and prosperous traders who will create high trading volume.



New Payment methods

ExpertOption offers a large range of payment methods. It can be either credit or debit cards or various eWallets.New local banks have been added to the platform for most clients from Asia recently.

With ExpertOption, users have a wider range of account types. There are Basic, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Exclusive accounts available. Expertoption wiki ( https://expertoption-wiki.com/ ) can help people to find answers to most popular questions about customer accounts. Broker passed trust test by https://expertoption-scam.com/ finance community and received 8 of 10 points.

Deposits and withdrawals

In regards to deposits, it can be instant but at the same time, it can take several days depending on the method. If a trader chooses to go with a credit/debit card, or perhaps eWallet, deposits are usually instant. On the other side, withdrawals can take up to 5 business days, but as has been mentioned above, it will depend on the account type.

Accessibility

The platform has their own web-based platforms that can be accessed through any online browser. Android and iOS apps are available for each platform.

Support

Support is great on ExpertOption. Support can be reached 24-7 through online chat, phone, email and also social media.

For all devices

ExpertOption offers traders mobile apps for Android & iOS. Desktop apps (Windows, macOS) are available for download.

Risks

Trading and investing involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable and/or appropriate for all clients. Traders must carefully consider investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before buying or selling. Buying or selling entails financial risks and could result in a partial or complete loss of funds, therefore, traders should not invest funds that could be lost.