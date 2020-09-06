Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Situation Update as of 6th September 2020

In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered three new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries,and no new deaths. All new cases were identified at the Mwanza border during routine screening. These cases are truck drivers (two Mozambicans and one Malawian) who were heading to Blantyre.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5.614 cases including 175 deaths. Of these cases, 1,133 are imported infections and 4,481 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 3,551 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,888. The average age of the cases is 36.5 years, the youngest case being aged I month, the oldest being 98 years old and 68% are male. The country has so far conducted 46,636 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 152 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

As you are aware that schools are re-opening in a phased approach from 7"’ September 2020. I would like to remind the parents, learners and teachers on the basic prevention measures of COVID-19 in schools. The teachers and learners should implement the following preventive measures:

Sick learners, teachers and other staff should not come to school

Schools should enforce regular hand washing with safe water and soap, alcohol rub/hand sanitizer or chlorine solution

Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the touched surfaces and objects at the school

Schools should provide water, sanitation and waste management facilities and follow environmental cleaning and decontamination procedures

Schools should promote social and physical distancing

Proper wearing of mask and dispose them safely

Practicing cough and sneeze etiquette

Frequent health education sessions to the learners on the prevention of COVID-19

Monitor school attendance to track learner and staff absenteeism in relation usual absenteeism patterns at the school. Alert local health authorities about large increases in learner or staff absenteeism due to respiratory illnesses.

Stay safe! Seek for COVID-19 care early!