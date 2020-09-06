Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (06 September 2020)

83 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus from 3,093 samples, raising tally to 35,103 in the Country . Cumulative tests stands at 474, 477. From the new cases, 77 are Kenyans & 6 are foreigners. Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
