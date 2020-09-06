Coronavirus - Uganda: Results from COVID-19 tests done on 05 September 2020
128 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 3,667.
Two (2) COVID-19 deaths registered today from Kampala and Jinja. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths to 41.
The breakdown of the new cases:
- Contacts and alerts (120): Kampala (95), Wakiso (13), Luweero (3), Nwoya (2), Amuru (1), Jinja (1), Kanungu (1), Manafwa (1), Maracha (1), Soroti (1), Zombo (1)
- Health workers (7): Kampala (2), Lira (2), Wakiso (2), Mityana (1)