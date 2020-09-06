Huila: Chief Justice visits Court of appeal in Lubango

Lubango, ANGOLA, September 6 - Counselor to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Joel Leonardo visited Saturday the works of the building housing the Court of Appeal and juvenile court in Lubango, southern Huíla province, due to be unveiled this month. ,

The magistrate held a few-hour meeting with the provincial governor of Huíla, Luís Nunes, who briefed him on the ongoing works.

He also visited the southern-region based Prosecutor Office and met with the magistrates and employees of the local Attorney General's Office (PGR).

The new structure will provide service to the provinces of Huíla, Namibe, Cunene and Cuando Cubango.

After Luanda and Huíla, the Supreme Court official, who takes over from Rui Ferreira since 2019, will visit the provinces of Moxico, Benguela, Uíge and Lunda Norte.