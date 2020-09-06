Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 79 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,878 in the last 365 days.

Huila: Chief Justice visits Court of appeal in Lubango

Lubango, ANGOLA, September 6 - Counselor to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Joel Leonardo visited Saturday the works of the building housing the Court of Appeal and juvenile court in Lubango, southern Huíla province, due to be unveiled this month. ,

The magistrate held a few-hour meeting with the provincial governor of Huíla, Luís Nunes, who briefed him on the ongoing works.

He also visited the southern-region based Prosecutor Office and met with the magistrates and employees of the local Attorney General's Office (PGR).   

The new structure will provide service to the provinces of Huíla, Namibe, Cunene and Cuando Cubango. 

After Luanda and Huíla, the Supreme Court official, who takes over from Rui Ferreira since 2019,  will visit the provinces of Moxico, Benguela, Uíge and Lunda Norte. 

,

You just read:

Huila: Chief Justice visits Court of appeal in Lubango

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.