Coronavirus - Zimbabwe Situation Report, 5 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 3 September, 6,678 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths were confirmed, with 85 per cent in the five provinces of Harare, Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Manicaland.

Download report: https://bit.ly/35nh9x9

From 1 April to 31 August, 17,732 Zimbabwean migrants returned from neighbouring countries, with over 989 returnees still being quarantined.

WFP projects that food insecure people will rise to 3.3 million from 2.2 million in urban areas, and to 5.3 million from 3.7 million in rural areas from October to December 2020.

Access to essential health services has decreased due to insufficient health workers, health workers in isolation/quarantine, insufficient PPE, and user fees in health facilities.