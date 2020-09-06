Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 74 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,868 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe Situation Report, 5 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 3 September, 6,678 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths were confirmed, with 85 per cent in the five provinces of Harare, Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Manicaland.

Download report: https://bit.ly/35nh9x9

From 1 April to 31 August, 17,732 Zimbabwean migrants returned from neighbouring countries, with over 989 returnees still being quarantined.

WFP projects that food insecure people will rise to 3.3 million from 2.2 million in urban areas, and to 5.3 million from 3.7 million in rural areas from October to December 2020.

Access to essential health services has decreased due to insufficient health workers, health workers in isolation/quarantine, insufficient PPE, and user fees in health facilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

You just read:

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe Situation Report, 5 September 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.