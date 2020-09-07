500 Gallery will hold the first in a series of online auctions dedicated to African tribal art on Wednesday, Sept. 30

Early 20th century house post from the Yoruba People of Nigeria, 73 inches tall, made from carved wood enhanced with pigments, with a main figure of a queen (est. $50,000-$150,000).

Marital group (Nomos) from the Dogon People of Mali, circa late 19th century, a seated group of eight hermaphroditic figures, with alternating male and female attributes (est. $30,000-$60,000).

Early 20th century Badu carved wood plank mask with a female form from the Nafana People of the Ivory Coast, 47 ¾ inches by 16 ¼ inches, with a bold abstract design (est. $20,000-$60,000).

Rare and unusual bird mask from the Dan People of Liberia, 16 inches tall by 9 inches wide, on a 20 ½ inch stand, exhibiting a blend of human and bird features (est. $25,000-$50,000).