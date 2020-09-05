Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Update (5th September 2020)

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health Download logo

As of today, a cumulative total of 636 884 confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA.Number of new cases is 1806 Number of tests done is 3 783 823 with 18 123 new tests done. We report 101 COVID19 related deaths. Total number of deaths is 14 779. Number of recoveries is 561 204

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

