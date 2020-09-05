Family repudiates Agostinho Neto's name associated to lawsuits

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 5 - The widow and the three children of the first president of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, Friday repudiated the association of his name into the investigation processes against his son-in law Carlos Manuel de São Vicente. ,

A communiqué, also signed by the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Foundation (FAAN), considers abusive, calumnious, and unkind to refer to the name of its patron for the purpose of combating corruption on course in the country.

Agostinho Neto died in September 1979, six years before the marriage of his first daughter, in 1985, with Carlos Manuel de São Vicente, emphasizes the note that considers "an absurd to associate his name to judicial processes under investigation".

"President Agostinho Neto, MPLA and its Government, from 1975 to 1979, never agreed with the corruption in Angola", emphasizes the Communiqué, pointing out that the late leader "had a decent, honest and transparent presidency and did not attribute businesses, concessions, licenses or privileges to his children".

The document mentions that whatever the circumstances of the judicial process on course "it is absolutely condemnable" that if it evokes the name of the President Agostinho Neto.

"We do not want nor should we substitute ourselves to the justice. But we have the duty to defend our good name, dignity, and honor. In our family, in our Foundation nobody is corrupt", expresses the Communiqué.