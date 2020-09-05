Exhibition opens "National Hero" day

Lubango, ANGOLA, September 5 - The launch of a literary and arts and crafts exhibition this Friday in Lubango, Huíla, marked the opening of the 98th anniversary celebrations of the first president of the Republic of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, which will take place on 17th of this month. ,

The three-day exhibition is on display at the Cathedral square and is attended by cultural agents from the local square, including librarians and sculptors.

It also includes designers who present African costumes, pottery pieces, beauty accessories made of cloth, wood, wire, among other works of art.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, the director of the provincial office for Culture, Youth, Tourism and Sport, Osvaldo Lunda, said that the programme could not fail to show this aspect since Agostinho Neto was also a man of culture.

The programme of activities, he explained, also included a round table on the life and work of Agostinho Neto, a permanent exhibition, from eight to 17 September, at the Huíla Regional Museum.

It is also expected the inauguration of some infrastructures in the scope of the Integrated Plan of Intervention of the Municipalities (PIIM), as well as sports activities in a virtual way, with chess competitions.