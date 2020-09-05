Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,983 in the last 365 days.

Exhibition opens "National Hero" day

Lubango, ANGOLA, September 5 - The launch of a literary and arts and crafts exhibition this Friday in Lubango, Huíla, marked the opening of the 98th anniversary celebrations of the first president of the Republic of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, which will take place on 17th of this month. ,

 

The three-day exhibition is on display at the Cathedral square and is attended by cultural agents from the local square, including librarians and sculptors.

 

It also includes designers who present African costumes, pottery pieces, beauty accessories made of cloth, wood, wire, among other works of art.

 

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, the director of the provincial office for Culture, Youth, Tourism and Sport, Osvaldo Lunda, said that the programme could not fail to show this aspect since Agostinho Neto was also a man of culture.

 

The programme of activities, he explained, also included a round table on the life and work of Agostinho Neto, a permanent exhibition, from eight to 17 September, at the Huíla Regional Museum.

 

It is also expected the inauguration of some infrastructures in the scope of the Integrated Plan of Intervention of the Municipalities (PIIM), as well as sports activities in a virtual way, with chess competitions.

,

You just read:

Exhibition opens "National Hero" day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.