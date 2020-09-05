Media Contact:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Labor Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:

“Nebraskans are known for their work ethic. Our state has the highest labor force participation in the nation. On Labor Day, we celebrate the hardworking women and men who contribute their sweat and ingenuity to enrich our state and country. It is the working people of this state who have helped us power through historic flooding last year, and the ongoing pandemic this year. With our grit and determination, we will get Nebraska growing.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a relaxing and enjoyable Labor Day weekend. If you’re traveling, be sure to buckle up and follow the rules of the road. While celebrating, avoid large crowds, wear a mask when you go to the store, and wash your hands often. We want everyone to have a great holiday.”