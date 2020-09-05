Louisiana Parishes Affected by Hurricane Laura: Updated List of Open Community Pharmacies Now Available Online
First Responders, Medical Providers and Community Members Encouraged to Check List Regularly for Updates and to Assist Patients with Immediate Medication NeedsBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For communities affected by Hurricane Laura, Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association (LIPA) is keeping a list of open independent pharmacies posted online at LIPANow.org
The list contains contact information for local community pharmacies open and available to fill prescriptions and/or provide assistance for community members needing help with their medications.
Some pharmacies sustained heavy damage but are still able to operate and take care of patients. The list will continue to be updated as additional pharmacies have power restored.
The list is available for first responders, medical providers, community members or anyone needing assistance with medications.
LIPA encourages individuals in need of medication or assistance with their medications to contact their local pharmacy immediately or to contact one of the pharmacies on the list if their pharmacy is not available or within reach.
Many pharmacies are delivering to evacuation shelters and hotels in addition to patient homes and businesses; check the list for details.
Hurricane Laura left a wide swath of devastation throughout Southwest and Central Louisiana, causing untold damage to homes, businesses and livelihoods. Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association members remain ready to assist and are dedicated to the health and welfare of the communities affected by Hurricane Laura.
For more information, see https://www.lipanow.org/.
