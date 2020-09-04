COVID-19 Positive Cases at the Virginia Veterans Care Center »

One resident and one staff member at the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke have tested positive for COVID-19. Testing was performed on September 2 and the test results were returned on September 4. The resident has been moved to the VVCC isolation unit. The staff member, who last worked on August 28, is at home in self-isolation.

Residents, family members, and staff have been notified of the positive COVID-19 cases.

Measures currently in place to protect the health and safety of VVCC residents and staff include:

VVCC is closed to all visitors. The only exception is for family members to visit a resident in an end-of-life stage, with prior coordination;

All persons entering the building are screened (temperature taken) and are asked about potential COVID-19 exposure. Persons with a fever or a positive response to the questionnaire are denied entry;

Residents are screened three times a day (temperature and vitals). Any resident with a temperature above 100.4 or showing other potential signs of COVID-19 exposure is immediately isolated. A COVID-19 test is conducted upon the direction of the VVCC medical director;

Residents who have been admitted to a hospital must have a negative COVID-19 result that is less than 24 hours old, and must not have been tested or treated on any dedicated COVID-19 wing or isolation unit of the hospital prior to readmission to VVCC;

All staff who enter a resident room wear masks. If a resident’s condition calls for it, additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves and gowns, is worn per Virginia Department of Health (VDH) protocol;

Staff are following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines related to handwashing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, covering coughs, and use of PPE;

Staff who are sick have been directed to stay home and contact their personal health care provider; and

VVCC continues to follow the latest VDH, CDC, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guidelines closely.

The Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) is operated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. As of September 4, 2020, there were 188 residents at VVCC. Three hundred and ten staff members care for them.