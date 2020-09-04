Power outage test scheduled at HNL

Main, News Posted on Sep 4, 2020 in Airports News

Airport power to be turned off overnight

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) and Hawaiian Electric have scheduled a power outage to test the Emergency Power Facility (EPF) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). The planned event is scheduled for the following date and time:

11:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6

During the outage there will be no power to Terminals 1 and 2, and all parking structures. Facilities located on the Ewa Service Road will also be impacted.

The roads and H-1 Freeway offramps leading to HNL will be closed to the public throughout the outage period.

The outage will occur when no flights are scheduled to arrive or depart, however the power to the airfield will remain on and unchanged during the test. The south ramp and facilities on Lagoon Drive, Elliott Street and Aolele Street will not be impacted by the power outage.

Businesses located in the airport have been notified to plan accordingly and to unplug electronics and equipment prior to the event to prevent possible damage.

