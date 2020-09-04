Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 10 Bills
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- CS/CS/HB 915 – Commercial Service Airports
- HB 7019 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- CS/HB 1303 – Brevard and Volusia Counties
- HB 7003 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- HB 7075 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- HB 6027 – Citrus/Hernando Waterways Restoration Council
- SB 830 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- SB 294 – Crimes against Veterans
- SB 7004 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- SB 374 – Housing Discrimination
For PDF copies of the transmittal letter, click HERE and HERE.
