Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,198 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 10 Bills

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/CS/HB 915 – Commercial Service Airports
  • HB 7019 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • CS/HB 1303 – Brevard and Volusia Counties
  • HB 7003 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 7075 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • HB 6027 – Citrus/Hernando Waterways Restoration Council
  • SB 830 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • SB 294 – Crimes against Veterans
  • SB 7004 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • SB 374 – Housing Discrimination

For PDF copies of the transmittal letter, click HERE and HERE.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 10 Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.