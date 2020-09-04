REPATRIATION FLIGHT FROM NEW ZEALAND RE-SCHEDULED

SAMOA, September 4 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT) The repatriation flight from New Zealand is re-scheduled from the 11th September 2020 to the 18th September 2020 due to flight availability, Cabinet approved late this afternoon.

The flight is designated for returning citizens and RSE workers who should be returning home since the end of their short term employment contracts.

REPATRIATION CHARTERED FLIGHT FROM AUSTRALIA

The Repatriation Flight for returning scholarships students who have completed studies in Australia, Japan, China and Papua New Guinea scheduled for the end of September per SOE approved this week, is proceeding as scheduled for the last week of September.

According to the Cabinet Directive issued Wednesday 2nd September 2020, Samoan residents and citizens who were unable to return home from Australia due to COVID-19 are also included in the repatriation flight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is tasked with all arrangements and coordination that includes arranging a chartered Air New Zealand wide body aircraft. Passengers will be responsible for their own airfares.

DECEASED CITIZENS

Cabinet has also approved arrangements to bring home deceased citizens with the tragic passing of a scholarship student as well as an RSE worker in the past month.

OTHER AMENDMENTS

The new order also prohibits “a person who holds more than one citizenship to use a foreign passport to travel out of Samoa, and returns to Samoa using his or her Samoan passport for a short term trip.”

According to the SOE, “A person who holds more than one citizenship, who uses a foreign passport to travel out of Samoa, and returns to Samoa using his or her Samoan passport for a short term trip, breaches order 2(2) and is subject to a fine of $2,000.00 in addition to being subject to paying his or her own costs for quarantine as required.

A person commits an offence where the person does not comply with quarantine requirements issued by the Director General of the Ministry of Health attracting a penalty of $2,000.00.”

EMERGENCY DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

Domestic flight services between Upolu and Savaii may operate on Sundays for emergency medical services only.

