Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,196 in the last 365 days.

State of Emergency Order for Church Services

SAMOA, September 4 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Church Services prescribed by the SOE, REMAINS THE SAME.  This clarification is in response to overwhelming inquiries regarding amendments to Church Services on Sunday.

To that effect, the SOE clause on Church Services is published below verbatim;

Public gatherings:

(1) For Church, the following applies:

a. church service on Sabbath day (e.g. on Sunday for EFKS, on Saturday for SDA) is permitted to have more than 1 church service; and

b. church services which include general church programmes during the week are permitted;

c. combined church services (tapuaiga tuufaatasi), meetings and Tofiga a Ekalesia are permitted but attendance is restricted to 50 couples;

d. social distancing of 2 meters is to be observed; and

e. the church Minister (faifeau) is to ensure the 2 meter social distancing in the church is adhered to.

September 4, 2020

You just read:

State of Emergency Order for Church Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.