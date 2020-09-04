State of Emergency Order for Church Services

SAMOA, September 4 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); Church Services prescribed by the SOE, REMAINS THE SAME. This clarification is in response to overwhelming inquiries regarding amendments to Church Services on Sunday.

To that effect, the SOE clause on Church Services is published below verbatim;

Public gatherings:

(1) For Church, the following applies:

a. church service on Sabbath day (e.g. on Sunday for EFKS, on Saturday for SDA) is permitted to have more than 1 church service; and

b. church services which include general church programmes during the week are permitted;

c. combined church services (tapuaiga tuufaatasi), meetings and Tofiga a Ekalesia are permitted but attendance is restricted to 50 couples;

d. social distancing of 2 meters is to be observed; and

e. the church Minister (faifeau) is to ensure the 2 meter social distancing in the church is adhered to.

September 4, 2020