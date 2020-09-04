Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Will Sign Two Bills into Law

Governor Roy Cooper will sign the following bills into law:

House Bill 1105: Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0

Governor Cooper shared this statement on HB 1105:

"This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas like high speed internet access and disaster relief, but legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians. Obviously I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward."

