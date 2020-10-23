Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Strongly Recommends the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Nevada-To Ensure He Gets Compensated If He Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"The Navy Veteran who has lung cancer we seek was exposed to asbestos before 1982 and they probably are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. ” — Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Nevada and you had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy on a ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard or you are their family member please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the compensation claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes.

"The typical Navy Veteran who has lung cancer we are trying to identify was exposed to asbestos in the 1960s or 1970s and they probably are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"The reason we have endorsed the lawyers at Karst von Oiste is because they have been helping Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Enterprise, Carson City or anywhere in Nevada. https://Nevada.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian employee at Nellis Air Force Base, a worker at one of Nevada’s half dozen plus power plants, shipyard workers who moved to Nevada, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, public utility workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Note most people diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Nevada were exposed to asbestos in another state. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.