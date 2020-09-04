Wayne Shulick Weighs in on How Influencers Impact Lounges
Social media influencers are a relatively new phenomenon and some business owners are still unsure how to leverage them, or whether it's a good idea to involve influencers at all. However, as Wayne Shulick explains, the advent of social media influencers has changed the way entrepreneurs market their lounges and restaurants, and more lounge owners could benefit from involving this group of marketers.
Identifying the Right Influencers Using Wayne Shulick's Advice
There are thousands of social media influencers out there targeting all sorts of audiences. Wayne Shulick's first piece of advice is to narrow down those that can most benefit your business. First, you want to find influencers in your local community. Influencers will only draw people to your lounge if they have followers in your local area.
The second important quality Wayne Shulick recommends you look for is an interest in nightlife, food, cocktails, and music. Your business needs to fit the influencer's niche for them to take an interest. They also need to be someone people trust to recommend great local hot spots.
To find influencers you'll need to spend some time searching social media--particularly Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook. When evaluating influencers check for total followers, overall engagement, and a style that fits with your brand. Wayne Shulick also recommends investing in a tool that will do most of this work for you and recommend the best influencers based on your criteria.
Wayne Shulick's Strategy for Engaging Influencers
Once you've found a handful of influencers who fit your target audience, you've got to get your lounge on their radar. Start by tagging them in posts, making sure your brand is clearly represented and you're highlighting the things that set your venue apart from local competitors. This is the first step in making sure the influencer knows you're out there.
Next invite the influencer to an event; you can do this one at a time, or organize an event for multiple influencers. An alternative is to promote a particular product or special promotion that will draw them into your lounge. Putting in the work at the outset, Wayne Shulick explains, will get your venue on the influencers list of fun places worth promoting, and will pay dividends for a long time to come.
Embracing social media influencers can have a huge impact on your business and can help you advertise your lounge with minimal investment. Wayne Shulick has seen the value that influencers can provide businesses and how to best engage this unique audience.
