BriaCell Awarded Research Grant from Wiseman Cancer Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is announcing that it has received a research grant from the Wiseman Cancer Research Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization based in Beverly Hills, CA. The research grants are awarded to individual scientists or entities that pursue outstanding research in immuno-oncology. Dr. Charles L. Wiseman, BriaCell’s Scientific Founder and Director, currently serves as President of the Wiseman Cancer Research Foundation.



“We are grateful for the support that we have received from the Wiseman Cancer Research Foundation, and are honored to have received the award,” said Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO.

On a separate note, BriaCell’s Senior Director, R&D, Markus Lacher, Ph.D., has left BriaCell to pursue other career interests.

“Markus has done a great job over the past several years in our R&D division. On behalf of BriaCell team, I want to thank Markus for his leadership and commitment to BriaCell, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Dr. Williams.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com .

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

