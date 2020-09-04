Bryce M. Oxford States Farm Days Brings Agriculture and Technology Together in a New Way
Farm Journal Field Days considers itself the new American farm show.OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Journal Field Days considers itself the new American farm show. Bryce M. Oxford explains that this event may change the way farmers interact and use technology. The event is the first of its kind. Farmers from all 50 states took part in the hybrid live and online event.
What is Farm Journal Field Days?
Farm Journal Field Days is based on the traditional farm show. Several of the biggest farm shows around the country were canceled this year due to COVID-19. This left an opportunity to reimagine the tradition, creating a show that is accessible to residents around the country as well as locally. According to Bryce M. Oxford, a company called 7 Knots Digital paired with Farm Journal to create the historical event.
The event took place from August 25-27. In-person events were held in Jesup, Iowa and Bryan, Ohio. Viewers around the country were able to watch and interact with speakers during the live event, creating an interactive experience, according to Bryce M. Oxford.
Favorite Bryce M. Oxford Highlights
Bryce M. Oxford has a few favorite highlights from the event. He found the Eric Snodgrass presentation explaining how technology can help mitigate weather risk to be very interesting. He loved the variety of educational pavilions provided, including business and grain marketing and livestock management.
Bryce M. Oxford states that he thoroughly enjoyed the virtual concert, titled FarmOn, that ended the live event. Top names in Country music including Lee Brice, Martina McBride, and Rodney Atkins. The concert was virtual, and can still be watched anytime for free. Proceeds from the concert go to the 4H FOURWARD Fund.
Farm Journal Field Days After the Event
The best thing about Field Days is that it's not over after the live event. You can view all the content for an entire year. You'll just need to register on the Farm Journal Field Days website. On-demand content has become standard for many things, from education to entertainment. However, it's rarely been offered for agricultural content.
Besides the original content, Bryce M. Oxford states that the website will continue to add new content. This includes farm tours, insights from farm leaders, and the business practices and strategies needed to stay successful.
Bryce M. Oxford grew up in Oak Harbor, WA. He currently lives in the area. He loves the area because it's a rural area, but not too far from the city. He's spent his life farming, and enjoys taking part in the farm to table movement. He's a self-proclaimed health nut. Bryce M. Oxford loves opportunities to share his joy of farming and teach others about its many benefits.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here