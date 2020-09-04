Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 case update (04 September 2020)
Total cases: 4,303(+49) Recovered: 2.191 (+28) Active cases: 2,095 Tests: 431,992 (+5,795) Deaths: 18 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
