Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Update (04 Septemeber 2020)
As at 04 September 2020, Zimbabwe had 6 837 confirmed cases, including 5 345 recoveries and 206 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
