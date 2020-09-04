Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Update (04 September 2020)

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health Download logo

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases is 635 078 , the total number of deaths is 14 678 and the total number of recoveries is 557 818. We are also encouraged to see some key indicators showing improvement in the state of the South African pandemic.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

