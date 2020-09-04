As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases is 635 078 , the total number of deaths is 14 678 and the total number of recoveries is 557 818. We are also encouraged to see some key indicators showing improvement in the state of the South African pandemic.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
You just read:
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Update (04 September 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.