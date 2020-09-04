Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (04/09/2020)

4,178 samples tested in the past 24 hours 467,677 samples tested so far. 179 new positive cases today Total confirmed cases stand at 34,884 415 recoveries today Total discharged and recovered stands at 21,059 4 fatalities today Total fatalities stand at 589

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

