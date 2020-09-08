19th ANNUAL HEALING FIELD® DISPLAY IN FRONT OF SANDY CITY HALL

Fifteen Hundred US Flags will Fly Honoring Heroes at the Sandy Promenade September 11th through the 14th

After the World Wars, the flags came out. It is time for the flags to come out again” — Retired US Marine Sergeant

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifteen Hundred US Flags will Fly Honoring Heroes at the Sandy PromenadeSeptember 11th through the 14thThis inspiring event is made possible by the Colonial Flag Foundation , local volunteers with the support of Sandy City. Flags sponsored for display are retained by sponsors who purchased them.What will happen?1,500 United State flags will fly in memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11th of 2001. Additionally, the flags will honor our heroes of 2020 including medical professionals, first responders, community essential workers, and area residents who have continued life during difficult circumstances. Finally, those who have suffered and lost their lives to COVID-19 will be remembered.Where will this happen?The beautiful Promenade immediately south of Sandy’s City Hall has been home for the awe-inspiring panorama of red, white & blue since the original Healing Fieldflag display flew in 2002 on the first anniversary of 9/11 attacks.When will this happen?Area residents are invited to visit the flag display from Friday, September 11th though Monday, September 14th, where they can view the display driving around Sandy City’s Promenade. With ten foot intervals between flag rows and columns, visitors will also have room to maintain social distancing while walking amid the flags.Who will provide this display?Created to bring these impressive flag displays not only to Utah but to communities around the country, the Colonial Flag Foundation continues this beloved tradition even amid pandemic restrictions. While many charities have benefited from funds raised during past years, the Colonial Flag Foundation will receive the charitable support this year as the foundation helps local charities along with communities around the nation as they raise funds for their local charities.Why will Healing Field flags fly this year?The year 2020 is a time when the United States flag offered healing with the reminder that we all struggle together to overcome and solve circumstances we would not have believed when the year began. In the words of a retired US Marine sergeant, “After the World Wars, the flags came out. It is time for the flags to come out again.”The public may visit our website at https://www.healingfield.org/utah20 for more information, to view a video of last year’s Utah Healing Field and to sponsor flags will be shipped to purchasers at the events conclusion.

Utah Healing Field - Remember the day we lost so many and stood together