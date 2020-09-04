FreeSalesLeads.us to Continue Offering Free Sales Leads Service after COVID-19 Shutdown

FreeSalesLeads.us will continue to offer free sales leads to all after COVID-19 shutdown is over.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreeSalesLeads.us will continue to offer a free option to finding sales leads online long after the shutdown. FreeSalesLeads.us relaunched its free sales leads service to help sales professionals, business owners, and marketers in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.FreeSalesLeads.us is an easy-to-use online database that makes finding new clients that match users' customer profiles an easy task. Users of FreeSalesLeads.us have access to over 14 million businesses, 160 million households, and 100 million homeowners across the United States.This free service includes 25 highly targeted leads per day to keep the prospect flow constant. Each lead includes information such as name, address, and contact information to allow you to choose how best to sell and market to them.Anyone can easily signup at FreeSalesLeads.us. No credit card is required for signup or use."FreeSalesLeads mission is to bring users the best prospects completely free of charge to help make a difference and grow their business. We want to continue helping other startup businesses, like us, boost their customer list and grow their profits," Robert Smith, CTO.About FreeSalesLeads.usFressalesLeads.us is the leading provider of free sales leads to salespeople and small business owners. In these difficult times, when businesses are losing revenue and trying to stay afloat, FreeSalesLeads.us is providing a solution to help them to find new customers and grow their sales. Users have access to business and consumer databases and can filter their results to find the right prospects. The service is absolutely free, no credit card is required.